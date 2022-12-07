Ohio Co. clerk warning residents of jury duty scam

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County, Kentucky, Clerk says scammers are calling people saying they are from the Circuit Clerk’s office and telling them they are selected for jury duty.

Officials say jury duty notices are always sent by mail. They say they do not call people to tell them they have been selected for jury duty.

Officials warn you to use caution and do not give any personal information, including bank information. There is never any cost associated with jury duty.

If you have any questions, concerns or receive a call about jury duty, you can call their office at 270-298-3671.

