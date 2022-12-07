Man who threatened Evansville’s mayor sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man who threatened Mayor Winnecke has been sentenced to two years of probation for intimidation.

David Hippensteel must also complete mental health counseling. He’s also ordered to have no contact with Mayor Winnecke and Annette Ussery.

He must also have an escort with him the entire time he’s in the civic center.

Hippensteel was arrested last year.

Authorities say he mailed several hand written letters and several emails to the mayor, demanding he direct Police Chief Billy Bolin to open an investigation into a 2016 case involving Indiana State Police.

They say in one later, Hippensteel wrote Mayor Winnecke has no spine and he could “smash Mayor Winnecke’s head like a watermelon.”

They also say he called the office to demand a face to face meeting and said he was coming to the Mayor’s Office to “slap Mayor Winnecke like a b*tch.”

Hippensteel has sent several emails to our newsroom recently. He writes negatively about Mayor Winnecke and other leaders.

