Lampion Center official: How to cope as Dec. 10 tornado anniversary approaches

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - In the days and months that followed the December 10 tornadoes in western Kentucky, many felt anxious, traumatized and uneasy. Now, one year later, many may start to feel those feelings come back.

The Lampion Center’s Executive Director, Lynn Kyle gave us some tips to keep in mind while we approach the one year mark.

Kyle says to be aware of how you’re feeling around this time, and to sit down and take a moment to assess that.

She says you may need more support. Increase support in times of high stress, might just come in the form of a family member or friend.

Kyle advises people to plan ahead for stress if you can.

And then she says, general connections with others also help.

“You’re just going to have a moment of pause, so around the tornado anniversary it could be, ‘I’m going to be in situations where I’m going to be in situations where I’m going to be seeing all of these visual things, or I’m going to be back at a place or a ceremony,” Kyle said. “I’ll ask someone to go with me.”

She says you could schedule a friend to call after a situation like that, and you may also want to take a moment for a deep breath, too.

