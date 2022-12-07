Homeowners concerned about possible increase of chicken waste at landfill

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A meeting is coming up to discuss a request from Republic Services to accept more chicken waste at Laubscher Meadows Landfill.

The zoning committee will have to approve the request. That meeting is set for December 15 at 3 p.m. in room 307 of the civic center.

Commissioners tell us the landfill already accepts about 12 loads of chicken waste a year, but the amendment would allow another 12 loads.

Residents say they are worried about the smell, and they also have cost concerns.

Mitch Carter spoke with Commissioners and residents. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

Here’s the notice that was sent by a resident to other residents:

Notice to residents near Laubscher Meadows Landfill (Homeowner)

