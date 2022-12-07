Polar Plunge
Greenville community expresses concern of fire chief removal

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) -Greenville City Council held a special session at the city hall Tuesday night.

Several community members came out to express concern that the city might remove Greenville Fire Chief Phillip Groves.

This concern arose after the mayoral race, where Ed DeArmond defeated mayor Jan Yonts.

Yonts had appointed Groves as fire chief in 2020.

Once sworn in, Mayor Elect DeArmond can appoint a new fire chief.

During public comment, community members expressed their support and gratitude for Chief Groves’ service.

The city council plans to discuss and decide if Groves will continue serving as fire chief in the next meeting on January 12th.

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
35-year-old Ashley Coomes
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with rape
Community expresses concern of fire chief removal
‘Trash for Cash’ program deadline extended in Daviess County
Owensboro City Commission
