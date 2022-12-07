Greenville community expresses concern of fire chief removal

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) -Greenville City Council held a special session at the city hall Tuesday night.

Several community members came out to express concern that the city might remove Greenville Fire Chief Phillip Groves.

This concern arose after the mayoral race, where Ed DeArmond defeated mayor Jan Yonts.

Yonts had appointed Groves as fire chief in 2020.

Once sworn in, Mayor Elect DeArmond can appoint a new fire chief.

During public comment, community members expressed their support and gratitude for Chief Groves’ service.

The city council plans to discuss and decide if Groves will continue serving as fire chief in the next meeting on January 12th.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.