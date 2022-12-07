Gloomy with more rain on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds will continue to shroud the Tri-State through early Friday. Another system will move in from the west on Wednesday night and spread more rain across the Tri-State on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will climb to around 50. Rain should taper off by early Friday, and if the sun is able to break through, highs will climb to near 60-degrees. Our time in the sun will be short-lived, as another rain maker arrives on Saturday. Dry for Sunday with more rain chances arriving Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 50s and lows around 40 through the period.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.