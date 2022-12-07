Polar Plunge
Gloomy with more rain on the way

14 First Alert 12/7 at 10pm
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds will continue to shroud the Tri-State through early Friday. Another system will move in from the west on Wednesday night and spread more rain across the Tri-State on Thursday. Highs on Thursday will climb to around 50. Rain should taper off by early Friday, and if the sun is able to break through, highs will climb to near 60-degrees. Our time in the sun will be short-lived, as another rain maker arrives on Saturday. Dry for Sunday with more rain chances arriving Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will stay in the 50s and lows around 40 through the period.

