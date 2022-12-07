Polar Plunge
Fog Early, Rain Thursday

By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:11 AM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early this morning, areas of fog early dropping visibilities to less than ½ mile. Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with spotty rain as high temps remain in the mid to upper 50s. Tonight, cloudy with rain developing late as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Thursday, rain during the morning then becoming scattered during the afternoon with a stray thunderstorm possible. High temps in the lower 50s behind a light northeast wind. Projected rainfall: .30″ to 1-inch.

Friday, mostly cloudy early then becoming partly sunny for several hours as high temps remain above normal in the mid-50s.

