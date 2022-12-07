Felon sentenced for escaping federal custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brett Clark, 40, of Evansville, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody.

According to court documents, on September 7, 2011, Clark was sentenced by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking.

On December 8, 2020, after his initial release from federal prison, Clark’s was ordered to serve an additional 21 months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.

On April 14, 2022, Clark was transferred to the Volunteers of America (“VOA”) Hope Hall Residential Reentry Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Bureau of Prisons contracts with residential reentry centers, also known as halfway houses, to help inmates who are nearing release.

Inmates serving a portion of their sentence at a residential reentry center are only authorized to leave the RRC through sign-out procedures for approved activities, which officials say Clark was supposed to do until his projected release date of July 10, 2022.

They say on May 19, 2022, Clark left the VOA with authorization to go to work, but he never showed up to work.

On July 5, 2022, law enforcement officers apprehended him in Evansville.

