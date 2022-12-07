Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Felon sentenced for escaping federal custody

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Brett Clark, 40, of Evansville, was sentenced to 12 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody.

According to court documents, on September 7, 2011, Clark was sentenced by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana to 10 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for methamphetamine trafficking.

On December 8, 2020, after his initial release from federal prison, Clark’s was ordered to serve an additional 21 months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.

On April 14, 2022, Clark was transferred to the Volunteers of America (“VOA”) Hope Hall Residential Reentry Center in Evansville, Indiana.

The Bureau of Prisons contracts with residential reentry centers, also known as halfway houses, to help inmates who are nearing release.

Inmates serving a portion of their sentence at a residential reentry center are only authorized to leave the RRC through sign-out procedures for approved activities, which officials say Clark was supposed to do until his projected release date of July 10, 2022.

They say on May 19, 2022, Clark left the VOA with authorization to go to work, but he never showed up to work.

On July 5, 2022, law enforcement officers apprehended him in Evansville.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
35-year-old Ashley Coomes
Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

City of Evansville set to receive over $900K for road projects
City of Evansville set to receive over $900K for road projects
Newburgh rollover crash
Intersection back open after rollover crash in Newburgh
Ohio Co. clerk warning residents of jury duty scam
Luke Pokorney
Central athlete facing rape charges pleads not guilty