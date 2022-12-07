Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dog rescued after swimming across Hudson River

A dog named Bear took a swim in the Hudson River before being rescued and brought back home. (WABC, EDGEWATER FIRE, CNN)
By Anthony Johnson
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWATER, N.J. (WABC) - A dog named Bear was saved after jumping into the Hudson River for a mile swim to New Jersey.

His new owners thought he was gone for good after he pulled away during a walk in New York and ran off before taking a dip in the frigid river.

“Never expected to see him again, never expected to even be telling this story,” Bear’s owner, Ellen Wolpin, said. “My son is like, ‘You know, next time make up a story that’s a little more believable.’”

The Edgewater Police Department got a call about a barking dog early Tuesday morning and began searching near a pier.

“We had some low tide conditions, and two guys entered the water in ice rescue suits,” firefighter Tom Quinton said.

Rescuers had to make two passes with the boat before they were able to find Bear and bring him safely on board.

Once on board, Bear was given plenty of treats.

The 50-pound Leonberger mixed with Bernese mountain dog loves the outdoors and has lived outside Bozeman, Montana.

Leonbergers are natural swimmers, and despite the chilly weather, Bear fared rather well.

“He’s doing great,” Wolpin said. “You would have never known he had this adventure.”

Wolpin got Bear last Tuesday to be a service dog for her son Zack, who has special needs.

Everyone is happy to be back together again.

“He’s given us a lifetime of happiness with this,” Wolpin said. “Yep, I say the dog is a fighter and so is my son, so they are a great combination.”

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
Affidavit: 6 arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
The naked, badly bruised body of the "Boy in the Box" was found on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded...
Police reveal identity of Philly’s slain ‘Boy in the Box’
The family of 19-year-old Harry Dunn goes through photos of him. Anne Sacoolas, the wife of US...
US woman who killed UK teen in crash gets suspended sentence
Paul Whelan speaks Thursday from the penal colony where he is being held.
Audio: Whelan expresses disappointment over remaining in Russian prison
UPDATE: Mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash, 2 others hurt
UPDATE: Mother and daughter killed in Dubois Co. crash, 2 others hurt