Devin Mockobee receives All-American Honors from College Football News

(WNDU)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, Boonville football alum Devin Mockobee was named Honorable Mention Freshman All-American by College Football News for his efforts at running back for Purdue.

In 12 games with the Boilermakers, he rushed for 920 yards and 9 touchdowns in 182 attempts, breaking Purdue’s single-season record for rushing yards by a freshman.

Purdue is set to play LSU in the Citrus Bowl game in Orlando on Jan. 2 at 12:00 p.m. CST.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

