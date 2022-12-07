Polar Plunge
Deputies investigating remains of human fetus found in shallow grave 

Deputies in Kentucky say they are investigating after a fetus was found in a shallow grave. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT Staff, Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Kentucky authorities say they have opened an investigation after the remains of a fetus were found on a property this week.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the human fetus was found in a shallow grave on a property about 20 minutes outside of downtown Lexington on Tuesday.

WKYT reports the fetus was taken to the Kentucky State Police laboratory for further testing. Deputies said it appeared it was recently buried.

According to detectives, the situation is sensitive, and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

