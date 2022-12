NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a crash was reported at State Road 66 and Bell Road in Newburgh.

It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say two cars crashed at the intersection, and one turned over.

They say one driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is back open.

