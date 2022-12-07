Polar Plunge
City of Evansville set to receive over $900K for road projects
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced the City of Evansville will receive $987,405 in state matching funds for road projects on Wednesday.

Evansville was among 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties receiving a combined $119 million+ in funds through the Community Crossings Initiative, a component of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program administered by the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

“We’re appreciative of our partnership with Governor Holcomb and INDOT,” said Mayor Winnecke. “Half of our City Engineer’s Office 2023 Street Paving Program will be funded thanks to Community Crossings.”

Roads include: (Please see map for details)

  • Claremont Avenue
  • N. Green River Road
  • N. Stockwell Road
  • Newburgh Road
  • S. Green River Road
  • SE 3rd Street
  • Telephone Road

Since its start in 2016, the City has received $2.7 million through the initiative.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

