Central athlete facing rape charges pleads not guilty
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 18-year-old facing six rape charges in Evansville was in court Wednesday.
Luke Pokorney pleaded not guilty to his charges.
His defense also filed a motion to dismiss. An attorney conference is now set for January 19, and a review hearing is set for January 25 at 9 a.m.
Pokorney was arrested last week. He’s accused of rape, sexual battery, and battery involving six victims.
He’s a three sport athlete at Central High School.
