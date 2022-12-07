Polar Plunge
Central athlete facing rape charges pleads not guilty

Luke Pokorney
Luke Pokorney(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 18-year-old facing six rape charges in Evansville was in court Wednesday.

Luke Pokorney pleaded not guilty to his charges.

[Previous: Central High School athlete facing several rape charges]

His defense also filed a motion to dismiss. An attorney conference is now set for January 19, and a review hearing is set for January 25 at 9 a.m.

Pokorney was arrested last week. He’s accused of rape, sexual battery, and battery involving six victims.

He’s a three sport athlete at Central High School.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

