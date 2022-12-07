Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says

FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on her condition at the time of the crash that took her life.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actress Anne Heche did not have drugs in her system at the time of her death, according to a report from a Los Angeles County medical examiner.

The report said certain drugs were found in her body, but they weren’t active at the time of the crash, which means they were drugs taken at some point in her life, not necessarily recently.

The actress died in an Aug. 5 car crash. Her death was ruled an accident.

The coroner cited inhalation and thermal injuries as the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Gas station robbery in Evansville
Police: Gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint
Affidavit: 6 arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home

Latest News

Family members of the women he killed read victims' statements Wednesday. Former Border Patrol...
Ex-Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women
The Capitol is seen amid holiday lights Wednesday evening as the House of Representatives works...
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions set for passage
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia Innovation...
On the money: Yellen’s next milestone is name on US currency
A hospital is overrun with wounded soldiers but running low on medical options as overtaxed...
Ukraine: Wounded warriors in fight for survival
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County