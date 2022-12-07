Polar Plunge
AMR Evansville placing sensory tool kits on ambulances for children(American Medical Response of Evansville)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with American Medical Response of Evansville say they are placing sensory tool kits on each of their ambulances.

According to a social media post, the purpose of the kits is to provide a variety of sensory items and toys that may help calm or stimulate a child’s nervous system, and assist them in self organization in times of crisis.

Officials say the items are selected to be able to provide sensory input. The kits can be used by EMTs and Paramedics in an emergency situation to provide a less traumatic experience for those with some forms of autism, anxiety disorders, ADHD, OCD and many other conditions.

The kit provides items that provide tactile and/or stimulation. This includes spinners, articulating snakes, squeeze balls and other items.

AMR officials say if a child prefers less auditory stimulation, there will be a set of headphones they can use. All of these items are single-use and those used will be left with the child when arriving at the emergency department.

The kit also includes a marker board for children who are non-verbal or prefer to draw as a calming technique.

They say the kits will be going into service Wednesday.

