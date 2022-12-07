Polar Plunge
Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested six people after they say several drugs were found in a home.

According to an affidavit, police received information regarding drug activity at a home in the 1920 block of Coker Avenue. Those reports had been coming since January of 2021.

EPD officials say they were called to the home during that time span for multiple incidents including theft, intimidation, an overdose, shots fired, felony warrants and assisting a criminal. At least seven drug related arrest had been made since Jan. 2021 as well.

On Dec. 5, police say they pulled over a vehicle that was leaving the house on Coker Ave. During the stop, meth, marijuana and paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. The driver told officers the drugs that were found belonged to someone living in the home.

On Dec. 6, officers say they conducted another traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the home. During the stop, 7.6 grams of meth was found. The people in the car told police there were more drugs as well as guns in the home.

According to an affidavit, police were able to get a search warrant on the home. During the search, 32-year-old Stephen McMillen, 27-year-old Devin Rawlette, 25-year-old Sarah Pruitt, 34-year-old Jamie Nunley, 27-year-old Marcus Linberg and 49-year-old Jeramy Lauer were found on the property.

Police say they also found pill fragments, paraphernalia, guns, ammunition and meth throughout the house and a detached garage and shed.

All six people were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:

Stephen McMillen

  • Maintaining a common nuisance

Sarah Pruitt

  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Controlled substance - possession of meth
  • Health - Possess legend drug or precursor

Jamie Nunley

  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Health - Possess hypodermic syringe or needle

Jeramy Lauer

  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Controlled substance - possession of meth

Marcus Linberg

  • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Controlled substance - possession of meth
  • Health - Possess legend drug or precursor

Devin Rawlette

  • Maintaining a common nuisance
34-year-old Jamie Nunley
34-year-old Jamie Nunley(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
32-year-old Stephen McMillen
32-year-old Stephen McMillen(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
27-year-old Marcus Linberg
27-year-old Marcus Linberg(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
25-year-old Sarah Pruitt
25-year-old Sarah Pruitt(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
27-year-old Devin Rawlette
27-year-old Devin Rawlette(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
49-year-old Jeramy Lauer
49-year-old Jeramy Lauer(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

