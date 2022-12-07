Affidavit: Six arrested after police find several drugs in Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested six people after they say several drugs were found in a home.
According to an affidavit, police received information regarding drug activity at a home in the 1920 block of Coker Avenue. Those reports had been coming since January of 2021.
EPD officials say they were called to the home during that time span for multiple incidents including theft, intimidation, an overdose, shots fired, felony warrants and assisting a criminal. At least seven drug related arrest had been made since Jan. 2021 as well.
On Dec. 5, police say they pulled over a vehicle that was leaving the house on Coker Ave. During the stop, meth, marijuana and paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. The driver told officers the drugs that were found belonged to someone living in the home.
On Dec. 6, officers say they conducted another traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the home. During the stop, 7.6 grams of meth was found. The people in the car told police there were more drugs as well as guns in the home.
According to an affidavit, police were able to get a search warrant on the home. During the search, 32-year-old Stephen McMillen, 27-year-old Devin Rawlette, 25-year-old Sarah Pruitt, 34-year-old Jamie Nunley, 27-year-old Marcus Linberg and 49-year-old Jeramy Lauer were found on the property.
Police say they also found pill fragments, paraphernalia, guns, ammunition and meth throughout the house and a detached garage and shed.
All six people were arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on the following charges:
Stephen McMillen
- Maintaining a common nuisance
Sarah Pruitt
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Controlled substance - possession of meth
- Health - Possess legend drug or precursor
Jamie Nunley
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Health - Possess hypodermic syringe or needle
Jeramy Lauer
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Controlled substance - possession of meth
Marcus Linberg
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Controlled substance - possession of meth
- Health - Possess legend drug or precursor
Devin Rawlette
- Maintaining a common nuisance
