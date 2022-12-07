3 Tri-State communities receive more than $2.1 million in road-funding grants

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Communities in Senate District 49 will receive more than $2.1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG).

According to a press release, CCMG aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges.

In Senate District 49, the following communities received grants:

Evansville received $987,405.08

Mount Vernon received $533,889.75

Vanderburgh County received $657,378

Officials say through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.

The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications happening in January of 2023.

To view the full list of communities receiving matching funds, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.