Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

3 Tri-State communities receive more than $2.1 million in road-funding grants

(wluc)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Communities in Senate District 49 will receive more than $2.1 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG).

According to a press release, CCMG aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges.

In Senate District 49, the following communities received grants:

  • Evansville received $987,405.08
  • Mount Vernon received $533,889.75
  • Vanderburgh County received $657,378

Officials say through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.

The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications happening in January of 2023.

To view the full list of communities receiving matching funds, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
35-year-old Ashley Coomes
Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Authorities: One dead after truck hits building, catches fire in Warrick Co.
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

Latest News

Juan Alonzo
Police: Drunk driver hits house
Authorities: One dead after truck hits building, catches fire in Warrick Co.
Authorities: One dead after truck hits building, catches fire in Warrick Co.
Lampion Center official: How to cope as Dec. 10 tornado anniversary approaches
Lampion Center official: How to cope as Dec. 10 tornado anniversary approaches
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines