Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing a lengthy list of charges after she allegedly stole someone’s checkbook.

35-year-old Ashley Coomes is accused of taking money out of the victim’s bank account.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say Coomes was able to do so by writing fraudulent checks to herself from the victim’s account.

EPD also says Coomes and the victim know each other.

Coomes is accused of doing this on multiple occasions over the past year.

She was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on 18 forgery charges, five theft charges and over 30 fraud charges.

Coomes has since been released on a $1,500 bond.

