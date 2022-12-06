Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some dense fog this morning.

An Evansville woman recalls the moment her friend was shot and killed over the weekend.

She says the suspect and victim had dated for years, but had been broken up for almost a year.

Authorities are still searching for cattle this morning after a truck overturned in Warrick County.

Indiana State Police released new details, saying 13 of those cows are dead.

Georgia on lots of minds today.

All because of the state’s Senate Runoff Election.

Voters are choosing between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.