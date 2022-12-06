Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some dense fog this morning.

An Evansville woman recalls the moment her friend was shot and killed over the weekend.

She says the suspect and victim had dated for years, but had been broken up for almost a year.

Authorities are still searching for cattle this morning after a truck overturned in Warrick County.

Indiana State Police released new details, saying 13 of those cows are dead.

Georgia on lots of minds today.

All because of the state’s Senate Runoff Election.

Voters are choosing between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
Deadly tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Officials identify man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Hopkins Co. Schools officials: Slight changes for bus route 25
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(Source: MGN)
Evansville man pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story