Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Trash for Cash’ program deadline extended in Daviess County

Trash for Cash
Trash for Cash(Daviess County Fiscal Court communications coordinator)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the ‘Trash for Cash’ program.

They say the deadline is now January 3, 2023.

According to a press release, the Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for the program in the next calendar year and would like to invite more organizations to apply.

Funding for the program comes from the Kentucky Environmental Remediation Fee of $1.75 per ton of waste received at the Landfill & Transfer Station.

Officials say approved applicants will receive $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned.

Organizations interested in participating in the program must be from Daviess County and a federally recognized 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit.

To apply, visit the Daviess Co. website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Wayne City Grade School Principal Tony Richardson
Principal becomes ‘Elf on a Shelf’
Evansville Monster Jam Arena Championship Series Central coming to Evansville
Evansville Monster Jam Arena Championship Series Central tickets now on sale
35-year-old Ashley Coomes
Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges
Nate Bargatze coming to Evansville
Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Evansville