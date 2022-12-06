‘Trash for Cash’ program deadline extended in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the ‘Trash for Cash’ program.

They say the deadline is now January 3, 2023.

According to a press release, the Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for the program in the next calendar year and would like to invite more organizations to apply.

Funding for the program comes from the Kentucky Environmental Remediation Fee of $1.75 per ton of waste received at the Landfill & Transfer Station.

Officials say approved applicants will receive $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned.

Organizations interested in participating in the program must be from Daviess County and a federally recognized 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit.

To apply, visit the Daviess Co. website.

