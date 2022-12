EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say the Evansville Sewer Department will have the Northbound lanes of S. Weinbach Ave. between E. Powell Ave. and E. Chandler Ave closed for sewer work.

It will start Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Officials say the road should be open later in afternoon.

