Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a semi tractor trailer.
They say the crash is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County.
The entire roadway was blocked off around 1:15 p.m., and was shut down for almost two hours.
As of 3 p.m., the roadway has been cleared and both lanes are now open.
