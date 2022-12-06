Polar Plunge
Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say emergency crews were called to an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a semi tractor trailer.

They say the crash is in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East in Daviess County.

The entire roadway was blocked off around 1:15 p.m., and was shut down for almost two hours.

As of 3 p.m., the roadway has been cleared and both lanes are now open.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

