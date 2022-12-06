TRAFFIC ALERT: Car flips in crash on US Hwy 41, HPD responding

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is responding to a crash on US Highway 41 near the Zion exit.

According to their Facebook page, only one southbound lane is open at this time.

HPD also shared a picture of the crash. One vehicle was flipped over.

Officials say no major injuries have been reported and they believe the road will be back open soon.

