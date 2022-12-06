Polar Plunge
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car flips in crash on US Hwy 41, HPD responding(Henderson Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is responding to a crash on US Highway 41 near the Zion exit.

According to their Facebook page, only one southbound lane is open at this time.

HPD also shared a picture of the crash. One vehicle was flipped over.

Officials say no major injuries have been reported and they believe the road will be back open soon.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

