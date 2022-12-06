Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Renowned boxing referee Mills Lane dies at 85

Boxing referee Mills Lane pumps his fist while being inducted into the International Boxing...
Boxing referee Mills Lane pumps his fist while being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame during the annual induction ceremony in Canastota, N.Y., Sunday, June 9, 2013. Lane's "Let's get it on" prefight words endeared him to boxing fans. At left is Lane's son, Terry Lane.(Heather Ainsworth | AP photos/Heather Ainsworth)
By Kevin Sheridan and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that boxing referee Mills Lane has died.

His son confirmed his father’s death in an email to KOLO. He said Lane died early Tuesday morning surrounded by family.

Lane became the All Far-East welterweight boxing champion when he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, while with the Marine Corps.

He turned to professional boxing while still enrolled at the University of Nevada, Reno, compiling a record of 10-1.

Lane became a household name when he refereed the boxing match between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson in which Tyson bit Holyfield’s ears twice. Lane disqualified Tyson for it.

Lane was a longtime resident of Reno and became a prosecutor with the Washoe County District Attorney’s office in 1971. He continued to work there for nearly 17 years there before becoming a district court judge in Washoe County.

A new justice administration building in Reno was named after Lane in 2006. The building houses the Reno Municipal Court and the Washoe County District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
35-year-old Ashley Coomes
Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Authorities in New Jersey say they rescued nearly 200 animals living in horrible conditions.
Puppy mill bust: Police rescue 180 animals living in ‘horrible and inhumane conditions’
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got tip about Colorado nightclub shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest