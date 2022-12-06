Principal becomes ‘Elf on a Shelf’

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - An Illinois principal decided to spread some holiday cheer.

Wayne City Grade School Principal Tony Richardson greeted students Tuesday morning as a life sized “Elf on a Shelf.”

He was perched on the school’s sign as students arrived to school.

Parents say it brought a smile to their face, and the students were excited to see him.

That wasn’t the only thing getting students in the holiday spirit Tuesday. Officials say the third graders did some caroling.

Wayne City Grade School Principal Tony Richardson (Wayne City Grade School)

