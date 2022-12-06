Polar Plunge
Owensboro man dead after crane accident in Wood River

Wood River Refinery
Wood River Refinery
By Aaron Weeks
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (WFIE) - One person is dead and another injured after a crane overturned at the Phillips 66 refinery Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, the accident happened in Wood River, Illinois at the Phillips 66 refinery around 10:45 a.m. when a malfunction occurred with the crane.

During the malfunction, a contract employee was killed and the other contract employee was injured and taken to the hospital.

According to the Madison County Coroner, the man who died was later identified as 47-year-old Chad Crabtree of Owensboro.

Officials say this incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The injured contract employee’s name has not been released.

