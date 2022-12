EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The new Donut Bank on the west side is now open.

The new location can be found just off the Lloyd Expressway near Culvers and Subway.

The bakery is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

