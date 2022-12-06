Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mason Wunderlich named 2022 Mr. Football Quarterback

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Football Coaches Association named Mater Dei senior Mason Wunderlich the 2022 Mr. Football quarterback winner.

Wunderlich led the Wildcats to two straight Class 2A state championship appearances.

In Mater Dei’s 2022 victory, he threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-10 win over Andrean.

Wunderlich completed 29 touchdowns for 2,911 yards, and rushed for 382 yards and 9 touchdowns, during his senior season.

Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel was named IFCA 2A Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
Deadly tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Officials identify man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: North vs. Central
H.S. Girls Basketball Highlights: North vs. Central
Forest Park girls basketball preview
Forest park girls basketball start season strong
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Southridge vs. Mater Dei
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Southridge vs. Mater Dei
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Southridge vs. Mater Dei
H.S. Boys Basketball Highlights: Southridge vs. Mater Dei