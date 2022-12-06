Mason Wunderlich named 2022 Mr. Football Quarterback

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Football Coaches Association named Mater Dei senior Mason Wunderlich the 2022 Mr. Football quarterback winner.

Wunderlich led the Wildcats to two straight Class 2A state championship appearances.

In Mater Dei’s 2022 victory, he threw for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the 20-10 win over Andrean.

Wunderlich completed 29 touchdowns for 2,911 yards, and rushed for 382 yards and 9 touchdowns, during his senior season.

Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel was named IFCA 2A Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.