Fallen Whitesville soldier back in Kentucky

Private First Class Robert Wright
Private First Class Robert Wright(DPAA)
By Brady Williams and Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - The body of a fallen soldier, missing for 72 years, has returned to Kentucky.

Private First Class Robert Wright, of Whitesville, is now on his way back to Daviess County after landing in Louisville.

[Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later]

[Group looking for volunteers to place flags ahead of funeral for Korean War soldier]

He was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War, but his remains were recently identified.

Brady Williams will have live reports from Whitesville this evening.

Here’s video from the procession in Louisville:

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim's name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver's reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer

