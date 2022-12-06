Fallen Whitesville soldier back in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - The body of a fallen soldier, missing for 72 years, has returned to Kentucky.

Private First Class Robert Wright, of Whitesville, is now on his way back to Daviess County after landing in Louisville.

He was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War, but his remains were recently identified.

Brady Williams will have live reports from Whitesville this evening.

Here’s video from the procession in Louisville:

