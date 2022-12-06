Hopkins Co. Schools officials: Slight changes for bus route 25

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A bus route in Hopkins County will be run a little differently than normal Tuesday morning.

Officials say the change is due to a shortage of bus drivers.

According to Hopkins County Schools Transportation Department’s Facebook page, Route 25 first run will be ran differently.

They say Route 25 second run will be picked up in the morning the same that it has been for the last few months.

For those riding Route 25 first run, beginning at 7:20 a.m. the changes will be as follows:

Students that live in the McLeod and Edwards/Forest Acres loop will ride Route 16 on bus 212

Students that ride Route 25 first run from Grapevine school and Grapevine Road will be picked up by Route 67 bus 143

Students for Route 25 first run that live on Dulin Street, Spicer, Scott Street, Pennyrile Apartments and McLaughlin Avenue, will be picked up by Route 71 bus 223

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.