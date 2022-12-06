Forest park girls basketball start season strong

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park girls basketball program is once again looking like the team to beat in class 2A in Indiana.

Coming off their IHSAA Class 2A state championship win in the 2021-22 season, the number one ranked Rangers are 8-1.

Defense has been their calling card to this point as Tony Hasenour’s squad has only given up 31 points per game, and no team has even scored 50 points against them.

“I think everybody has their eyes set on a pretty big prize this year, but we’re trying not to look ahead or look behind,” Hasenour said. “We try to learn something from every game, we’ve learned some good things and learned some bad things. Those are the things that will help us keep improving throughout the season. Defense is always one of our focal points. These girls realize the value of shutting other teams down, and they give it their all on that end of the floor.”

The Rangers are loaded with talent with a senior class of seven strong that features Miami Ohio signee Amber Tretter and Cedarville signee Lydia Betz.

“It’s been really fun, especially playing with these girls since we were in our elementary ages,” Tretter said. “We’re just enjoying this last year that we have together.”

Forest Park travels to take on defending class 1A champion, Tecumseh, Tuesday night.

