Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later

Newscast recording
By Robinson Miles
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains.

Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead for decades. His family held out hope he would one day be found, but their hope had waned with time. DNA evidence means they now know for certain what happened to him, and they’re preparing to welcome him home.

Private First Class Robert Wright’s family say he enlisted in the army to fight in the Korean War. They say he begged his mom for her signature so he could enlist at 17. After he left for Korea, his family never saw him again. He’s been missing for 72 years.

“We really had given up hope that they would find him,” said Private Wright’s niece Jessie Hettinger.

About two decades ago, when the country was observing the 50th year since the Korean War, officials reached out to Private Wright’s family to collect DNA from them. This eventually led to his identification. The family says it means a lot to them finally to know what happened to him.

“I am so grateful, and it is so overwhelming that it happened while I’m still alive,” said Hettinger. “I’m grateful for that. I am grateful for that.”

The family says someone reached out to them, offering 700 American flags to line the road where Private Wright makes his way through town. They’re looking for volunteers to help set them up at noon on Wednesday at St. Mary’s Church.

“Take a little time to come out and welcome him home,” said Hettinger.

Private Wright will make his way to a funeral home Whitesville around 5pm Tuesday. Visitation hours will be from 2:00 to 8:00 on Thursday, with a final salute at 6:00 and prayers at 7:30. The funeral will be at 10:00am on Friday at a Whitesville church, after which he will move to the cemetery.

The family says they’re expecting rain, but that’s not entirely a bad thing.

“He’s crying tears of joy that he’s finally going to get to come home,” said Hettinger.

The family says every year for Christmas they place a wreath on Private Wright’s memorial marker. This year they’re excited to do the same on his final resting place.

