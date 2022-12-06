Polar Plunge
Evansville Monster Jam Arena Championship Series Central tickets now on sale

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monster Jam is coming to the Ford Center this spring and tickets are now on sale.

The Arena Championship Series Central features eight skilled athletes fighting for the championship.

Officials say tickets are available on ticketmaster.com with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, Dec. 6, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Dec.

Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

The excitement begins at the Monster Jam Pit Party held in Evansville on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.  Fans can see the trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. 

According to a release, the pit party on Saturday will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon with two Monster Jam shows beginning at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The pit party on Sunday will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Monster Jam show beginning at 2 p.m.

The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.

