Evansville man pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 4 years, 8 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Jose Crosby was captured on security camera on a firing rage shooting a 45-caliber pistol.

Crosby had previously been convicted of stealing a gun.

