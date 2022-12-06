Evansville designated as American World War II Heritage City

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be joined by representatives from the Evansville Wartime Museum and USS LST 325 to make a special announcement Tuesday.

It will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

The National Parks Service website shows Evansville on a list of 19 cities designated in the American World War II Heritage City Program.

The website shows “World War II catalyzed Evansville into a leading defense manufacturer, resulting in 80 factories transitioning to war production and manufacturing 330 different goods for the war effort.

The military recognized the high production levels achieved by awarding 15 businesses in the region with Army-Navy “E” Awards.

Factories recruited thousands of workers to meet high demand. As a result, employment dramatically increased from 18,000 in 1940 to 60,000 by the middle of the war.”

