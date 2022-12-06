Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville designated as American World War II Heritage City

WWII P-47 Thunderbolt in Evansville
WWII P-47 Thunderbolt in Evansville
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be joined by representatives from the Evansville Wartime Museum and USS LST 325 to make a special announcement Tuesday.

It will be at 11:30 a.m. at the Evansville Wartime Museum.

The National Parks Service website shows Evansville on a list of 19 cities designated in the American World War II Heritage City Program.

The website shows “World War II catalyzed Evansville into a leading defense manufacturer, resulting in 80 factories transitioning to war production and manufacturing 330 different goods for the war effort.

The military recognized the high production levels achieved by awarding 15 businesses in the region with Army-Navy “E” Awards.

Factories recruited thousands of workers to meet high demand. As a result, employment dramatically increased from 18,000 in 1940 to 60,000 by the middle of the war.”

We’ll have more after the Mayor’s announcement.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
Deadly tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Officials identify man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

35-year-old Ashley Coomes
Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges
Nate Bargatze coming to Evansville
Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Weinbach closed Wednesday
Truck scrapes train bridge
Truck scrapes bridge in Henderson