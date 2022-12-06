Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Elected Henderson City Commissioner won’t take office

Jay Randolph
Jay Randolph(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say the Board of Commissioners will have a vacancy to fill when a new commission term begins on Jan. 1, 2023.

They say Jay Randolph, who was a successful candidate for a Board of Commissioners seat in the Nov. 8 General Election, has notified them that he has decided not to take the oath of office and will not serve the two-year term as commissioner.

Officials say, once the new term begins, the vacancy will be filled with an appointment by the Board of Commissioners, which will consist of Mayor Brad Staton and Commissioners Austin Vowels, Rodney Thomas and Robert Pruitt.

According to election guidelines, the appointment will be in place until the November 2023 General Election during which there will be a special election to fill the one year remaining on the term.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
Deadly tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Officials identify man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Nate Bargatze coming to Evansville
Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Evansville
WWII P-47 Thunderbolt in Evansville
Evansville designated as American World War II Heritage City
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Weinbach closed Wednesday
Truck scrapes train bridge
Truck scrapes bridge in Henderson
Community One to dedicate 10th renovated home Dec. 8
Community One to dedicate 10th renovated home Dec. 8