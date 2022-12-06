Elected Henderson City Commissioner won’t take office

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say the Board of Commissioners will have a vacancy to fill when a new commission term begins on Jan. 1, 2023.

They say Jay Randolph, who was a successful candidate for a Board of Commissioners seat in the Nov. 8 General Election, has notified them that he has decided not to take the oath of office and will not serve the two-year term as commissioner.

Officials say, once the new term begins, the vacancy will be filled with an appointment by the Board of Commissioners, which will consist of Mayor Brad Staton and Commissioners Austin Vowels, Rodney Thomas and Robert Pruitt.

According to election guidelines, the appointment will be in place until the November 2023 General Election during which there will be a special election to fill the one year remaining on the term.

