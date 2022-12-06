Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA.

Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus.

Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug could be found in local gas stations at one point.

Hassler says recently the drug task force notified business’ that the drug could no longer be sold in the state.

Hassler says Indiana, along with other cities, states, and countries, are also seeing the ‘research purposes only’ drug on their shelves.

“Essentially it’s sold in foreign countries as like an antidepressant but it also has similar effects that an opioid has,” said Hassler.

According to the drug’s description, Tianeptine is not regulated by the FDA.

Police say the drug is now considered a schedule one substance, which means selling and producing it can lead to jail or even prison time.

Officials say they’re working on finding a way to detect the drug in drug tests.

“We’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do as far as that goes now as far as drug testing in the future to make sure that we’re screening for this too,” said Hassler.

The FDA warns if taken in large amounts, Tianeptine can lead to serious health risks or death.

According to the Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, the initial state-wide ban on the drug came out in March, but no mass notification had been provided to business’ selling the drug at that time.

If you or someone you know see Zaza, Tianna and Pegasus at a store in Indiana call 9-1-1.

