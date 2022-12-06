Polar Plunge
Dense Fog Advisory

By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. Visibilities have dropped to less than one-quarter mile in the fog. Use caution during the morning commute due to the lower visibility.

Cloudy and warmer with rain likely during the afternoon as high temps climb into the upper 50s. Tonight, rain is likely possibly mixing with a thunderstorm as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Wednesday, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers as high temps drop into the mid-50s. Wednesday night, cloudy skies with rain late as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Thursday, cloudy with steady showers as high temps ease into the lower 50s.

