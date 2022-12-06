Community One to dedicate 10th renovated home Dec. 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Community One will dedicate a recently renovated home this week.

According to a press release, that home is located in Evansville’s Akin Park neighborhood at 1206 South Kentucky Avenue.

Officials say the ceremony, including a ribbon cutting by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and a house blessing, will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The renovation project is part of the nonprofit’s whole-house rehab program that addresses blight, and creating affordable housing in Evansville. They acquire existing rundown homes, gut them, fully restore them and then sell them affordably to new homeowners.

Officials say this is Community One’s 10th completed rehab in 10 years.

The event is rain or shine.

According to a release, the home will be sold to qualified homebuyers with incomes at or below 80% of the area median income.

For those who are interested in learning more, you can call Community One at (812) 213-4202 or by email. Proceeds from the sale of the home will fund future housing restoration projects.

