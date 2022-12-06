Polar Plunge
Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Evansville

Nate Bargatze coming to Evansville
Nate Bargatze coming to Evansville(Old National Events Plaza)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Comedian Nate Bargatze is stopping by Old National Events Plaza on June 3, 2023, with his national tour, The Be Funny Tour.

From Old Hickory, Tennessee, Bargatze has been recognized this year as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up.”

Tickets start at $39.00 plus applicable fees and tax.

They are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

