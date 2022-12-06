Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Live: Car hits building in Warrick Co., catching it on fire

Fire in Warrick Co. after car hit the building
Fire in Warrick Co. after car hit the building(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews have been called to a fire in Warrick County.

Dispatchers say it’s at Stacer Road and Highway 662. They say a car hit a building, and the building is now on fire.

They say this is a building behind the Phillips 66 gas station.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Click here to see a live picture of the scene. Go to the secondary stream.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
Woman on the phone with Evansville murder victim shares her story
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer

Latest News

Private First Class Robert Wright
Fallen Whitesville soldier back in Kentucky
WFIE Traffic Alert
Fed-Ex truck and semi crash on Highway 60 East in Daviess Co.
Mayor announces Evansville designation as American World War II Heritage City
Mayor announces Evansville designation as American World War II Heritage City
Video: Fallen Whitesville soldier lands in Louisville
Video: Fallen Whitesville soldier lands in Louisville