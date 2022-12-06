Live: Car hits building in Warrick Co., catching it on fire

WARRICK CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews have been called to a fire in Warrick County.

Dispatchers say it’s at Stacer Road and Highway 662. They say a car hit a building, and the building is now on fire.

They say this is a building behind the Phillips 66 gas station.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Click here to see a live picture of the scene. Go to the secondary stream.

