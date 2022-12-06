Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

An office shot a suspect who followed him into a police station parking lot and appeared to...
An office shot a suspect who followed him into a police station parking lot and appeared to point “AR-15 type rifle."(KABC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.

The suspect exited the Charger “armed with an AR-15-type weapon” and ran toward the officer’s vehicle, Kling said in a video posted to Twitter.

Security camera footage showed the suspect suddenly walking back to the Charger before turning around and aiming the rifle at the officer.

The officer, a three-year veteran, fired several rounds that struck the suspect, Kling said. The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized in stable condition, the chief said. No officers or civilian police employees were injured.

The suspect did not fire his weapon. The incident was under investigation.

Rialto is a city of 99,000 residents in San Bernardino County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire in Warrick Co. after truck hit a building
Coroner identifies man killed in Warrick Co. crash and fire
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
35-year-old Ashley Coomes
Woman facing long list of fraud, forgery, theft charges
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

Mary K. Brown, 38, is charged with one count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally...
Nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot without permission barred from being a caregiver
Authorities in New Jersey say they rescued nearly 200 animals living in horrible conditions.
Puppy mill bust: Police rescue 180 animals living in ‘horrible and inhumane conditions’
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got tip about Colorado nightclub shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest