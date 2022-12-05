USI Basketball stumbles on the road at Chicago State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball started fast but could not hold the momentum in falling to Chicago State University, 78-61, Sunday afternoon at the Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Screaming Eagles are 3-5 after today’s action, while the Cougars rise to 3-7.

The Eagles jumped out to the early lead, 14-3, before eight minutes were gone as five players posted the 14 points. USI would lead by many as 11 points three times in the first 10 minutes with the last coming at 9:37, 20-9, when sophomore guard Jeremiah Hernandez (Chicago, Illinois) drove through the lane for a bucket.

Chicago State rallied with a 17-6 run to knot the game at 26-26 with 6:09 left in the half and would outscore USI, 12-8, to take a 38-34 lead into the break.

The second half belonged to Chicago State, who busted out of the locker room with a 22-7 run to post a 60-41 advantage before 10 minutes were gone. USI tried to right the ship with an 11-4 run to cut the deficit to 12 points, 64-52, with 5:18 left, but could come no closer the rest of the way.

The Cougars would re-expand the led to as many as 20 points (78-58) before the buzzer sounded for the 78-61 final. USI senior Jelani Simmons (Columbus, Ohio) led three players in double-digits with 14 points. Junior guard Tyler Henry (Brooklyn, New York) and sophomore guard Isaiah Swope (Newburgh, Indiana) rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 points and 11 points, respectively.

Next Up 2022-23:

USI starts a three-game homestand at Screaming Eagles Arena Wednesday when it hosts Anderson University (Indiana) for a 7 p.m. contest. The remainder of the homestand includes a match-up with Indiana State University December 11 at 3 p.m. and St. Mary’s of the Woods College December 15 at 7 p.m.

Anderson is 3-5 overall in 2022-23 after snapping a four-game losing streak with a 67-65 victory over Mt. St. Joseph University Saturday. The Ravens were led in the victory by guard/forward Tate Ivanyo, who had 16 points. Ivanyo also leads the Ravens for the season with 16.3 points per outing.

USI won the only meeting with Anderson in 2004-05, 94-61, in the Physical Activities Center. Center Randy Holbrook led the Eagles in the victory with 23 points, while forward Chris Thompson had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

