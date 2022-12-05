Traffic Alert: Crews closing multiple roads in Owensboro Monday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several traffic alerts have been planned in Owensboro for Monday.

Crews are closing West 6th Street from Jed Place to Jeff Place.

They will also be closing Alexander Avenue from Grimes Avenue to East 15th Street.

Officials say this is so the Regional Water Resource Agency can work on sewer repairs.

Work is expected to last a week, depending on weather.

Detours are marked in both areas.

