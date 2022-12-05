Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Traffic Alert: Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews have been called to an overturned semi in Warrick County.

They say it’s reported to be a cattle truck on I-64 in the westbound lanes.

Officials say it’s near the 31 mile marker, which is near I-69.

Several departments have been called.

State Police say several cows are loose on the interstate.

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Whitney Farmer
EPD: Woman arrested for disorderly conduct and battery towards police officer
Evansville man assaults pregnant woman
EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Ryan Klauss (left) and Kyle Lannert (right)
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession

Latest News

Providence police arrest 3, all facing meth trafficking charges
Providence police arrest 3, all facing meth trafficking charges
Accident stalls traffic on WB Lloyd near I-69
Traffic Alert: Accident stalling traffic on WB Lloyd near I-69
Dog Park gets $100K donation
Dog Park gets $100K donation
'Pete' strikes again at Easterseals
'Pete' strikes again at Easterseals