Traffic Alert: Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews have been called to an overturned semi in Warrick County.
They say it’s reported to be a cattle truck on I-64 in the westbound lanes.
Officials say it’s near the 31 mile marker, which is near I-69.
Several departments have been called.
State Police say several cows are loose on the interstate.
We are working to get more information.
