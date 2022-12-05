Traffic Alert: Cattle truck overturns in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews have been called to an overturned semi in Warrick County.

They say it’s reported to be a cattle truck on I-64 in the westbound lanes.

Officials say it’s near the 31 mile marker, which is near I-69.

Several departments have been called.

State Police say several cows are loose on the interstate.

We are working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.