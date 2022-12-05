Thunderbolts beat Bobcats, in third game of the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tied late in regulation, Matthew Barron’s goal with less than three minutes remaining in regulation time proved to be the game-winner, as the Thunderbolts rallied to defeat Vermilion County 4-3 on Sunday night in Danville. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Saturday, December 10th against the Vermilion County Bobcats at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

Brendan Harrogate opened the scoring at 6:51 of the first period from Aaron Huffnagle and Dillon Hill, but the Bobcats responded as captain Justin Portillo tied the game 1-1 at the 13:14 mark. With only 5 seconds remaining in the first period, Cameron Cook scored to give Evansville a 2-1 lead, assisted by Hill and Mike Ferraro. Early in the second period, Andrew Shewfelt scored to make it 3-1 Evansville, unassisted at 2:38.

Consecutive Thunderbolts penalties put the Bobcats on a 5-on-3 power play, and Vadim Vasjonkin scored at 13:41 to pull Vermilion County within a goal before the end of the second period. In the third period, Matt O’Shaughnessy scored to tie the game at 13:08, before Barron’s goal at 17:20 from Harrogate and Huffnagle put Evansville back in front. The Bobcats pulled goaltender Sean Kuhn, but the Thunderbolts shut the Bobcats offense down the rest of the way to hold on to the 4-3 victory.

Harrogate scored one goal and one assist, while Barron and Shewfelt scored one goal each. Huffnagle and Hill tallied two assists each, while Trevor Gorsuch stopped 32 of 35 shots faced in net for his 2nd win of the season. These two teams meet again on December 10th at Ford Center.

