Polar Plunge
Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Salvation Army Red Kettle receives surprise donation

(KBTX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Salvation Army Red Kettle received a surprise donation over the weekend.

According to a press release, a gold coin was discovered as a donation in a red kettle from West Side Walmart on Friday.

Officials say the coin was donated during a ‘matching day’ in which all donations made to the kettles were being matched up to $10,500 for the weekend. This donation, combined with the matching donation, is vital to helping the Salvation Army reach their goal of $310,000 this year.

Shoppers looking for a Red Kettle will find bell ringers at Walmart, Schnucks, IGA, Hobby Lobby, Eastland Mall, and JCPenney. Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season is invited to visit RegisterToRing.com and find a location, date, and time that works for their schedule.

Officials say every donation given to The Salvation Army through the annual Red Kettle Campaign provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay in the community where it is given.

For those who are interested, you can visit SAEvansville.org to learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army ensure that they can Love Beyond Christmas and help those in need in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifton Fletcher
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Whitney Farmer
EPD: Woman arrested for disorderly conduct and battery towards police officer
Evansville man assaults pregnant woman
EPD: Evansville man arrested after punching pregnant woman
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment
Ryan Klauss (left) and Kyle Lannert (right)
EPD: 2 men arrested at former UE softball field for trespassing and drug possession

Latest News

52-year-old Tyffani Stone, 32-year-old Frances Teem and 45-year-old Brian Newton
Providence police arrest 3, all facing meth trafficking charges
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Clayton Ave. shooting
Officials identify man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
Officials identify man killed in tree trimming accident in Vanderburgh Co.
31-year-old Alexandrea Johnson
Affidavit: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting man with car