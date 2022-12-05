Salvation Army Red Kettle receives surprise donation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Salvation Army Red Kettle received a surprise donation over the weekend.

According to a press release, a gold coin was discovered as a donation in a red kettle from West Side Walmart on Friday.

Officials say the coin was donated during a ‘matching day’ in which all donations made to the kettles were being matched up to $10,500 for the weekend. This donation, combined with the matching donation, is vital to helping the Salvation Army reach their goal of $310,000 this year.

Shoppers looking for a Red Kettle will find bell ringers at Walmart, Schnucks, IGA, Hobby Lobby, Eastland Mall, and JCPenney. Anyone interested in volunteering to ring a bell this holiday season is invited to visit RegisterToRing.com and find a location, date, and time that works for their schedule.

Officials say every donation given to The Salvation Army through the annual Red Kettle Campaign provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay in the community where it is given.

For those who are interested, you can visit SAEvansville.org to learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army ensure that they can Love Beyond Christmas and help those in need in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.