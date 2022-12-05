Polar Plunge
Rainy week ahead

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies will linger over the Tri-State through much of the week ahead. Southerly winds will bring Gulf moisture into the Ohio Valley and set the region up for much-needed rain each day. Scattered showers and even some rumbles of thunder possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will push into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday’s high will also climb to near 60. Rain chances will continue on Thursday and Friday and moist and mild air stays in the area. Highs on Thursday and Friday expected in the lower 60s. Skies should clear for the weekend, and temps will ease back into the lower 50s. Next rain chance arrives on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

