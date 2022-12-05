Providence police arrest 3, all facing meth trafficking charges

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Providence Police Department arrested three people after spotting a suspicious vehicle off Bellville Road at the old Providence City Lake.

According to a social media post, that happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m.

Officers say they found 52-year-old Tyffani Stone, 32-year-old Frances Teem and 45-year-old Brian Newton in the vehicle.

In plain view, police say they saw a mirror with suspected Meth residue. After searching the vehicle, multiple baggies of suspected meth, empty baggies, numerous syringes, marijuana and cash were found.

Authorities say Stone, Teem and Newton all told officers that they were homeless and living in the vehicle. All three were arrested and booked in the Webster County Jail.

According to a social media post, at the jail, a more thorough search of Newton revealed additional contraband that he was trying to bring into the jail.

Newton is being charged with the following:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Over 2 grams of Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possession, Possession of Marijuana

Promoting Contraband – 1st Degree

Stone is being charged with the following:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Over 2 grams of Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possession, Possession of Marijuana

Operating Vehicle with Expired Operator’s License

Teem is being charged with the following:

Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree (Over 2 grams of Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possession

Possession of Marijuana

52-year-old Tyffani Stone (Providence Police Department)

32-year-old Frances Teem (Providence Police Department)

45-year-old Brian Newton (Providence Police Department)

